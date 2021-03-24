RSVP presents virtual run-walk-jog event

To celebrate the volunteers who bring lifesaving services to seniors and others in need, the Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program (RSVP) will be hosting a virtual 5k/10k run, walk, jog called “Steppin’ Up for Seniors”. The inaugural fundraiser will be held throughout the month of April which is Volunteer Appreciation Month. Participants can practice social distancing by choosing their location, whether on the treadmill or in the neighborhood.

“To recognize our volunteers and help our seniors, we’re hosting Steppin’ Up For Seniors. Participating in this fun and engaging event is a great way to stay fit, while helping your senior family members, friends, and neighbors, and celebrate volunteer appreciation month with RSVP. These virtual race events can often go nation-wide. This is an opportunity to blend a Virtual Race into a fundraiser, bring the community together in any neighborhood, and help support the much-needed independent living services our vulnerable citizens need,” said Molly Walt, Chief Executive Officer of RSVP.

Proceeds from this fundraiser go towards services for seniors including the homebound and frail elderly, Veterans, and adults with a disability. RSVP’s direct service programs include door-to-door escorted transportation, companionship, respite care and caregiver support, no cost legal assistance, Farmer’s Market Coupons, critical food and medicine delivery, homemaker services, personal emergency response systems, Veterans resources and more.

“Steppin’ Up for Seniors” participation fee is only $35. Participants will receive a Certificate of Appreciation, One-of-a-Kind Recognition Medal, and the satisfaction of knowing they are helping to make a positive difference in rural communities across Nevada. To Register visit: https://nevadaruralrsvp.org/. Upon registration, participants will be invited to join the Event facebook Group and can share results, photos, and their unique experiences.

RSVP’s mission is to provide lifesaving Volunteer Programs that help Seniors Maintain their Dignity, Self-Respect & Independence. RSVP services improves the quality of life for seniors, helps them remain independent and in their own homes for as long as possible, and avoid long-term institutional care.For more information about the event, please contact Molly Walt, 775- 687-4680 x2, via email: mwalt@nvrsvp.com, or visit: https://nevadaruralrsvp.org/.