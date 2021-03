This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

File Photo – A view of the Million Dollar Courthouse from many years ago. The building, now a museum, is in need of several important repairs and upgrades. Lincoln County’s Million Dollar courthouse in Pioche is on the National Registry of Historic Places, but it is quite old and in need of much repair. Built […]