Chavis Family – Darwin Dean Garret

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Darwin Dean Garret, proud Grandpa, Dad, and husband passed away unexpectedly at age 66.

Dean was born in 1954 in Silver City, New Mexico. As a young adult Dean lived in several rural locations including Silver Bell, Round Valley, and Morenci. He loved the lifestyle and often shared his fond memories of those times. He made very dear friends over the years with whom he shared much laughter and many adventures. Dean valued his friendships and tried to keep in touch with his friends and coworkers. He had many friends, old and new, throughout New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and Arizona.

As a lifelong mechanic Dean could fix anything, anything at all from chainsaws, motorcycles, cars, Jeeps, and airplanes all the way up to giant haul-packs; some of the largest equipment in the mining industry.

Dean was an avid hunter and target shooter. He became a pilot and owner of his own airplane, and loved to fly. After retiring he and Erin spent many happy hours planning for the future, riding their Harley Davidsons, and exploring beautiful Southern Utah and Nevada in his jeep.

Those are just a few of the broad events in Dean’s busy life, but those of you who know him, know that his proudest career was that of being a father and grandfather. Dean reveled in the chaos and love of all the children in his life. He was our mountain of strength, love and compassion.

Dean is survived by his wife, Erin Chavis Garrett, children Raydean Whipple (Kevin), DeAnna Garrett (Dylan), and Corbin Dean Garret, by his sister Lynn Garrett-Reeves, and his nephew Charles Harvey Lane (Amber, Echo, Zoley, and Charles). Dean’s beautiful grandchildren are Thomas, Ricky, Kathryn, Landon, Eli, Indigo, Evelyn, and Eleanor. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Dean Garrett and Faith Oida Kennedy Garrett, his sister Marlene (Nan) Lane and his beloved niece Samantha Barker Dorbandt.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a moment to send a memory or story that you may have of Dean to his family. These memories will be compiled for his young grandchildren and shared during a Memorial Service planned for the summer of 2021 in Colorado. Send your stories to OurDadDean@gmail.com Condolences may be shared at www.McMillanMortuary.com