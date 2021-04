This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County must have made an impression on country singer and songwriter Drew Baldridge, because he’s coming back during his Baldridge and Bonfires Tour II on April 23. Last November, Baldridge played Bahbee’s Barn & Venue. The first Baldridge and Bonfires tour was a way for the country singer to connect with fans after COVID-19 […]