This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County handed Pahranagat Valley volleyball their first loss of the season, 3-2, in a non-league match between the two rivals on March 30. It was senior night for the Panthers and marked their first loss to Lincoln since 2014. The teams will meet again April 6 as they get ready for their respective region […]