Clifford Charles Jensen, 83, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2021. Cliff was born on April 20, 1937, in Cedar City, Utah to Faye (Smith) and Elmer Jensen. Cliff was raised in Caliente and Pioche Nevada.

He attended grade school, junior high and high school in Lincoln County and enjoyed playing football and basketball. He also drove the school bus. Cliff married Mary Charlotte Ahern on April 18, 1960. They lived in California while Cliff finished his time in the United States Air Force and then settled in Henderson, Nevada and finally in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cliff was an electrical engineer and worked for EG&G Special Projects until his retirement. He was given many awards and recognitions for the work he did. Cliff and Charlotte had 5 children: Michael Charles, Maria Lee Jennings (Stan), Brian George (Laura), Clifford Sean (Sheila) and Cathrine Louise VanBuskirk (Matthew). Cliff taught his children how to work, camp, fish, laugh and play. After his retirement, Cliff and Charlotte loved to travel in their RV. Cliff learned to play the guitar and developed a love of flying RC Airplanes. He built planes, flew them, repaired them, and enjoyed his daily flights with his flying buddies. Cliff was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many positions in the church including Young Men’s Leader, Bishopric Counselor, Family History Consultant and Temple Worker.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, his son Michael, and his sweetheart Charlotte. Cliff is survived by his children, Maria (Stan), Brian (Laura), Sean (Sheila) and Cathrine (Matt), 14 Grandchildren and14 Great-Grandchildren, his brother Eddie Gillins (Jeannie), brother Bill Jensen, sister Cheryl Hardin (Kevin) and his sisters-in-law Kristie Livreri (Mike) and Julie Morris. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 221 Lorenzi, Las Vegas, Nevada. A viewing will be from 9:00 am – 10:00 am with the Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Pioche, Nevada the same day at approximately 3:00 pm. Arrangements are being handled by Palm Mortuary, Downtown, Las Vegas, Nevada.