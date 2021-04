This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A mobile vaccine unit will be available in Alamo at the ambulance barn, 655 Box Canyon Road, on April 20 and at the Panaca Fire Station, 1470 Edwards Street, on April 22. The unit is open to anyone wishing to receive the COVID vaccine. Alamo’s point of contact is Derek Bowman: (520) 906-7373. Panaca’s contact […]