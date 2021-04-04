Joseph Charles Slayton Jr. passed away March 24, 2021, at the St. George Hospital in St. George, Utah after a long illness. Joe was born on December 24, 1946, to Joseph Charles Slayton Sr and Betty Slayton in El Paso, Texas. The family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada and Joe attended school at Basic and Las Vegas High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in June 1971.

Joe worked as a dealer at Hotel Sahara and Boyd group casinos,

was a member of the Las Vegas J.C’s, the VFW in Caliente and the Hamlin Valley Fire & Rescue Volunteer Fire Department.

A celebration of life will be held at the Caliente VFW Post 7114 at 391 Dixon Street in Caliente, Nevada on April 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

For more information contact Jack Horner at 435-691-3869.