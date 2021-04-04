Walter Emmett Wilcox, 84, passed away March 28th, 2021 in Caliente, NV. Walter was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to his parents Walter Richard Wilcox and Sarah Mae Collett. He grew up in Pittsburgh until the age of 13, before he moved out west with his father who worked the Union Pacific Railroad. Walter attended Lincoln County High School. Walter married the love of his life Carolyn Wilcox on February 13th, 1988 and were blissfully married for 27 years.

At the age of 18 Walter worked on the Conway Ranch as a ranch hand for 6 years. In 1961 Walter worked at the Union Pacific Railroad for a few years before he eventually travelled to California, where he worked various jobs there until he returned to Caliente and started working as a ranch hand at the 1001 Ranch. In 1977 Walter started working for the city of Caliente, where he retired in 1999, after 22 years of service.

Walter is survived by his step-daughter Debra Frances Hardy and his many nieces and nephews: Richard Livreri (Shanadean), Michael Livreri (Kristie), David Livreri (Mavis), Ginger Flores (Ben), Shawn Wilcox, and Tonia Rollins (Mark). Walter was also blessed with 17 great nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Wilcox, his parents Walter and Sarah Wilcox, his sister Dorothy Liveri and brother Paul C Wilcox, as well as his nephew Albert Livreri.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 at the LDS Church in Caliente. The viewing will be at 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., funeral service will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow after the service at 11:15 at the Caliente Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Following the graveside services there will be a Luncheon at 11:30 back at the LDS Church.

Walter will be remembered as a loving husband and father, brother, uncle, and a good friend to all. Thank you to Patty Long for all her love and support for Uncle Walter, and a special thank you to all the caring staff at Grover C. Dils Medical Center who took care of him. To all who know and loved Uncle Walter, thank you!

Online condolences can be sent at https://www.southernnevadamortuary.com.