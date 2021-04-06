Grow Your Own, Nevada! virtual classes discuss healthy gardening at home

Extension offers eight back-to-basics courses online for communities statewide

LAS VEGAS – Gardening is a great activity that can be done at home, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering online courses to teach gardening basics. This April, Extension’s Grow Your Own, Nevada! Program will livestream eight classes statewide to help those who want to get on a path to more sustainable, local, healthy living by growing and preserving more of their own food.

Courtesy Photo – University of Nevada, Reno Extension presents online classes focused on growing fruits and vegetables at home. Photo by Ashley Andrews, Extension.

“With all of the challenges over the last year, many people have had the opportunity to focus on pursuits closer to home,” Chad Morris, Extension Commercial Horticulture Program coordinator, said. “A great example is the production of fruit and vegetables right here in northern Nevada. The Grow Your Own, Nevada! class series provides numerous tips and strategies for home food production, and we are happy to offer it again this spring.”

The series of workshops will run 6 – 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 6 – 29. The workshops will provide gardeners and those interested in growing healthy foods with a back-to-the-basics guide to producing bountiful harvests in Nevada. The topics will include:

April 6: Starting Plants From Seed

April 8: Growing Berries 101

April 13: Gardening in Northern Nevada Soils

April 15: Nutrients and Fertilizers

April 20: The Art and Science of Hot Composting

April 22: Lower-Risk Pesticide Products and Practices

April 27: Cover Crops for Backyard Gardens

April 29: Saving Seeds From Your Garden

Registration can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grow-your-own-nevada-registration-142268662399. Residents must register for every class they wish to attend. All workshops are free of charge and will be held through Zoom connection.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should contact Morris at chadmorris@unr.edu or 775-336-0249 at least three days prior to the first day of the course they plan to attend.