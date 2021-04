This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Pahranagat Valley quickly made it clear they wanted to avenge a 2018 state quarterfinal loss to Tonopah on Good Friday this year in Alamo. The Panthers scored on every possession in the first quarter, amassing 36 points, en route to a 56-0 shutout of the undermanned Muckers. Two interceptions that quarter also helped as the […]