Caliente Auto Repair and Service (C.A.R.S) has a new location in the historic Caliente Fire Station on 122 Hill Street. Victor Jones has provided service to Lincoln County for over 18 years and now his son Josh Jones has taken over the business. Contact C.A.R.S at (775) 726-3151 or (775) 962-2728 to make an appointment. […]