All Aboard Liquor had its soft grand opening April 3 at 181 Clover Street in Caliente. All Aboard will be open Sundays through Thursdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-11 p.m. The business is asking the public for input on what they would like to see in stock. Plans for gaming are […]