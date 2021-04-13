Annual Casey Folks 100 draws nearly 250 entries

The fifth Annual Casey Folks 100 – Easter at Clover Creek Ranch hosted by Dave “Korn Dawg” Martin and Groundshakers MC was held on April third, Easter Weekend.

Martin said the event was a huge success and all of the Groundshaker members and volunteers came together for the almost 250 race bike entries, this being the largest in his 18 years as the Groundshakers President.

The Groundshakers were founded in 1965 by the late Casey Folks. Who later went on to establish MRAN, Sportsman Cycle and Best In The Desert.

Courtesy Photo – The AA Premier winners, from left, third Place Trayvon Beard, first Place Axel Pearson and second Place Otto Pearson.

Local brothers Axel and Otto Pearson ended the day first and second overall and coming in third was Treydon Beard for the big bikes race.

After the races, Martin transformed into the Easter Bunny for the Motorsports Safety Soulutions Sponsored Easter Egg Hunt with almost $1,000 in gifts for the kids.

“Thank you to Mahoney Perkins with Clover Creek Ranch, the racers, families, spectators, Lincoln County, the City of Caliente, MRAN, the BLM, Motorsports Safety Soulutions the Desert Dirt Biker Podcast and the so many involved,” Martin said. See you next year. Go Groundshakers. BOOYAH!”

Go to RaceMRAN.com for information on the next MRAN race hosted by Wild Bunch MC in Delamar, West of the Caliente Summit.