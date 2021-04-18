Dan Pilchard, 72, passed away April 4, 2021 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born March 25, 1949 in Long Beach, California to June and George Pilchard. He grew up in Caliente, Nevada and graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1967.

He joined the Army after graduation and served in Vietnam, where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. He had jobs with the Teamsters Union, the Union Pacific Railroad, the BLM, and he retired from the Nevada Department of Forestry. Dan’s stepfather, Carl Pete, taught him to respect and enjoy being out in nature. They spent much time fishing, hunting, camping and rebuilding old cars. He couldn’t have picked a more appropriate profession than wildland fire fighting. His appreciation of nature was evident by the hours he spent roaming the hills around Lincoln County on his off-road vehicles.

He is survived by his sister, Jane Ann (Randy) Kasik of Hurricane, UT; nieces, Carly (Sam) Walker and Paige Elsea both of Henderson, NV; nephews, Jon Kasik of Las Vegas, NV, and Jeremy Kasik of Poulsbo, WA; one great nephew, Emmett and great niece, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his mother, June Pete and stepfather, Carl Pete; and his grandmother, Olive Plante.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Conaway Memorial Veterans Park, Caliente, Nevada. A viewing will be held from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.