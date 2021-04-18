It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mom, grandma, and great-grandma, Karen Sue Ernst. She was a blessing in all the lives that she came in contact with and contributed to our family in so many wonderful ways. She made sure to always bridge the gap between families and to make certain that everyone always knew they were loved and welcomed.

Karen was born on July 7, 1939 to Gladys and James Carson McConnell in Mound City, Missouri. She has been preceded in death by her Mother- Gladys Eva Ball, Father- James (Jim) McConnell, Husband- Gordon Ernst, sister- Phylis Iles and brother Richard “Dick” (June) Duncan and nephew- Ricky Duncan.

She is survived by her uncle Dale (Roxie) Ball, and sons James (Evelyn) Ernst and Derek (Lisa) Ernst, grand-kids, Christopher (Kadie) Ernst, Jillian, Eden, Kaylee, AJ (Madison) Ernst, Logan and Cade; great grand-kids, Evelia, Eisla, and Noah; niece Robin Duncan (Eva and Haley) and nephew Bob Iles. A heartfelt thank you for all of Karen’s many many friends and extended family, both here in Las Vegas and her adopted home of Pioche, NV. A Special thank you to her friends in Pioche who always made sure to check on her and make sure she was well taken care of. We know that her optimistic attitude and bright smile will be missed. We have been blessed beyond belief with all of you. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 24, at the home of James and Evelyn Ernst, from 1:00-4:00 in person and on Zoom.