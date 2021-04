This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Local Veterans Advocate volunteer Linda Rollins shared a new way for veterans to access information on VA services available to them: 1-800-myVA411. Rollins says the amount of help this service could offer veterans in the county is huge. With Lincoln County’s remarkably high veteran population of 9 percent (the national average is 2 percent), Rollins […]