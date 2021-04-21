Sunset hike at Cathedral Gorge on May 1

Nevada State Parks is inviting hikers to join park staff and enjoy a leisurely hike on the Juniper Draw Trail. The hike will begin in the Day Use Area right before sunset so hikers can enjoy “one of our famous sunsets at Cathedral Gorge and finish under the moonlight,” State Parks said.

The Juniper Draw trail is approximately three-and-a-half miles long and is very flat with a few sandy spots. People should bring good sturdy shoes, drinking water and dress appropriate for the spring weather.

The event takes place Saturday, May 1 starting at 7 p.m. and ending around 9 p.m. The event is free, however, a park entrance fee is required. For more information contact Cathedral Gorge State Park at (775) 728-8101 or cgsp@parks.nv.gov.