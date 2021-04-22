Best in the Desert prepares for race starting near Alamo as Nevada eases restrictions

LAS VEGAS – The Jimco Racing Silver State 300, the third race of Best In The Desert’s 2021 series, will run as planned from April 29 to May 2, 2021, north of Alamo as the state begins to open up more fully.

Drawing for start position will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, and time trials for classes 1000, 1500, 6100, 6200, 7200, Trick Trucks, and, for the first time in BITD history, UTV Pro Turbo are planned for April 29, 2021, in Jean, Nevada at the northwest corner of the US I-15 Freeway and Goodsprings Rd.

The Jimco Racing Silver State 300 will feature a 300-mile point-to-point course open to cars and trucks, UTVs, motorcycles, and quads with the start line located 35 miles north of Alamo, Nevada on US-93 Freeway.

The event schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, April 14, 2021: Drawing for Start Positions (register before April 13, 2021, to be included in draw)

Wednesday, April 28, 2021: 12:00 PM PST Drivers Meeting Posted Online

Thursday, April 29, 2021: Time Trials for Classes 1000, 6100, 6200, 7200, Trick Trucks, Class 1500 & UTV Pro Turbo

Friday, April 30, 2021: Registration, Tech, and Contingency by Class (See details here)

Saturday, May 1, 2021: Race Day

Sunday, May 2, 2021: Awards Ceremony

Further details can be found on the event website: https://bitd.com/race-event/2021-silver-state-300/

The Jimco Racing Silver State 300 is one of the most beloved events on the Best In The Desert calendar. With a long, decorated history of pitting some of the most renowned competitors in the world against one another, it is a race that many look forward to each season.

After a long, tough year of COVID-19 precautions and regulations, the Jimco Racing Silver State 300 will mark the return of the Sunday awards. While social distancing and masks will still be encouraged, the Best In The Desert family is eager to celebrate with one another again especially with Nevada’s overall restrictions officially easing May 1, 2021.

“We just returned from driving the Silver State 300 course, and all I can say is, what an awesome ride! This has always been one of my favorite racecourses, with a combination of fast roads, mountain trails, and sand washes. It can’t get any better; racers are in for a treat,” says Race Operations Manager Jeff Phillips.

Registration for the Jimco Racing Silver State 300 is currently open here: https://zone4.ca/register.asp?id=25697&lan=1&cartlevel=1