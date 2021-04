This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County High School has quite a bit planned for its upcoming sports events, despite the truncated six-week season. All of the athletes have been practicing in one form or another for the past three weeks, and while that is not a lot of time to get a team into shape, the coaches and athletes […]