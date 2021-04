This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

While Lincoln County continues to see very few cases of COVID-19, a new option for vaccination is now being offered. Last week, five cases of COVID were diagnosed, with four of those recovering by the end of the week. According to Missie Rowe, Grover C. Dils’ Medical Center CEO, the number of people being vaccinated […]