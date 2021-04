This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, Recently I have been working closely with my boss on a project, and it’s gone really well…except for one thing. Now that she has my number and we are in communication, my boss won’t stop texting me pointless things like what she ate for lunch that day or how far she ran that […]