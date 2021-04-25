Ricky Lee Whitfield

Ricky Lee “Slick Rick” Whitfield, 40, passed peacefully at home March 17, 2021. Born June 18, 1980, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Renee and Rex Whitfield, Ricky moved to Caliente in July 1995.

After graduating from Lincoln County High School in 1998, Ricky went to Brown College in Minnesota on a scholarship for radio broadcasting. Ricky was then employed as a security officer, security consultant, delivery driver, customer service representative and mail-room coordinator. He lived in places such as Las Vegas, NV; Radcliff, KY; Pittsburgh, PA; Portsmouth, VA; and Tampa, FL. He settled down in Orlando, FL, in 2014.

Ricky was an avid sports fan. He loved the UNLV Runnin Rebels. He also liked the AAA affiliate Las Vegas Stars Baseball club, as well as the former IHL hockey team the Las Vegas Thunder. He was especially fond of LA Kings Hockey and the Kansas City Chiefs. One of his best memories of all time was when he made the “pilgrimage” to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to see his Chiefs play in person.

Ricky’s love of sports began at a young age, and it flourished while he attended Lincoln County High School. He immediately got involved with the high school’s radio station KLNR (currently KLYX the Lynx). He was enrolled in the radio class and club for all three years while he was at Lincoln High. During that time, he worked many shifts where he would broadcast his music to friends and family alike. In a time before the digital age, Ricky would create music mix tapes for the sports teams and for his friends. He had some of the greatest school spirit while attending Lincoln County High School. He was always ready to pump up the crowd at assemblies and games! Ricky was asked to travel with the high school sports teams to broadcast the games to the loyal listeners and fans back home. Some of Ricky’s best memories and friendships were established on those trips.

During Ricky’s junior and senior year, he decided to play football for the Lynx. He played with the biggest heart and was the emotional leader of his team.

One of his most recent great memories was traveling to Nevada in the summer of 2018 to attend his 20-year high school reunion.

Ricky battled health problems in the last 20 years of his life. He never let it get him down. He was a stroke survivor and had recently been documenting his life doing oral histories via Soundcloud and Spotify.

Ricky will be greatly missed and remembered by many friends and family. He always had a smile on his face and was ready to talk to friends no matter what was going on in his life. Rest in peace, brother.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rex Whitfield of Hodgenville, KY, and his grandmother, Barbara Nelson of Portsmouth, VA.

He is survived by his mother, Renee Sanchez of Portland, OR; sisters Rachel Whitfield and Reanna Sanchez; brothers Stefano Whitfield and Jeremiah Hill; niece Ayla Lemons and nephews Chad (CJ) Lemons and Charles (Charlie) Whitfield.