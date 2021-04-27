4-H online magic show coming virtually to Lincoln County on April 30

During this time social distancing and crowd restrictions, many think that the only form of entertainment for families right now is Netflix and jigsaw puzzles, but there is another option: a virtual interactive magic show that is a way for families and friends to have fun while apart. Magician Conrad Cologne puts on magic shows that are designed for families, and designed to get kids involved in the magical tricks by including them as an important part of the show.

On Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m., children throughout Lincoln County will get Cologne’s magic all to themselves, as he delivers his nationwide show to Lincoln County only.

When Cologne was a child, he was somewhat shy and didn’t really know what he wanted to do in life, but then he discovered the magic of 4-H and that changed his life in a positive direction forever. During those formative years, he was able to learn magic through the 4-H, and he still prefers to perform in front of a 4-H audience over any other type of group.

Cologne is known for making items vanish into thin air, but two things that have never disappeared are his love for 4-H and his natural affinity for magic. Two-time winner of the prestigious Al Hilman “Excellence in Magic Award,” Cologne has been called the rising star in the world of magic. Originally, his magic took him all across his home state of New Jersey, but with Zoom, his unique magic can now be seen from coast-to-coast. Performing at fairs, festivals and private events all over the Northeast, Cologne has delighted hundreds of audiences, young and old, with his magic. Audiences from Trenton to Boston to Las Vegas have seen Cologne’s energetic stage presence and original magical showmanship.

One reviewer stated, “Our family loved him. We laughed, had a lot of fun and we still talk about the show. Very friendly and professional, I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for entertainment for not only kids but the whole family.”

Another said, “Your show was wonderful and entertaining today. You made the virtual show fun, and the kids’ faces were so full of excitement and surprise with everything you were doing – so engaging.”

Combining original magic and clean comedy, Cologne’s show features comedy, magic, and audience participation. In fact, sometimes, it is the audience who does the magic, much to their own surprise and delight.

Cologne states, “A Virtual magic show isn’t just a video of a show; it’s a live, interactive experience that gets all guests engaged, laughing and having fun as magic happens, not just on their screens but in their hands.”

The show is available for all Lincoln County families, whether their kids are 4-H members or not.

To register for the show, visit https://tinyurl.com/LincolnNV4HVMS.

To learn more, visit Cologne’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/themagicofconrad or visit http://www.themagicofconrad.com/.