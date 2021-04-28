County invited to join together May 6 for Day of Prayer

Lincoln County residents are invited to come together for the National Day of Prayer.

This year’s event will be held on May 6 at 6 p.m. in the Caliente Elementary School. The event is non-denominational and everyone is invited.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, according to the National Day of Prayer Task Force. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May. Each year, the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. Last year, all 50 state governors plus the governors of several U.S. territories signed similar proclamations.