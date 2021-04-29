Nevada State Parks launches new Junior Ranger Program

CARSON CITY – On Saturday, April 24, Nevada State Parks will launch a new Junior Ranger program to give Nevada’s kids an exciting new way to learn about the nature that surrounds them, whether it’s in their own backyard, or in a Nevada State Park. Children of all ages are invited to earn Junior Ranger badges by completing a free activity book during a visit to any or all of Nevada’s beautiful state parks. Some activities include: creating a sound map, interviewing a park ranger, identifying scat and animal tracks, and much more!

The activity book will be available at each state park or as a downloadable pdf from the Nevada State Parks website. The Junior Ranger program is a great way to discover a new state park or re-discover an old favorite while becoming a steward of Nevada’s state parks.

Courtesy Photo

“We are excited to offer a new way for kids to learn through exploration, while completing fun, outdoor activities,” said Bob Mergell, Nevada State Parks Administrator “and we hope these activities inspire the next generation of outdoor adventurers to treasure and protect our natural resources, or to become park rangers.”

The Junior Ranger Program is funded in part by a grant from the non-profit group Tread Lightly! Nevada State Parks is proud to be a Tread Lightly! Partner, and subscribes to the Tread Principles: Travel Responsibly, Respect the Rights of Others, Educate Yourself, Avoid Sensitive Areas, Do Your Part.

After April 24, download a copy of the Junior Ranger Activity Book by visiting parks.nv.gov/learn

WHAT: Nevada State Parks Junior Ranger Program

WHEN: Program launches April 24, 2021

WHERE: All Nevada State Parks

WHO: Children of all ages are invited to participate.

CONTACT: Jenny Ramella, (775) 790-0971, jmramella@parks.nv.gov