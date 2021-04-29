Purchase BLM Ely District fuelwood-cutting permits online

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management Ely District has fuelwood-cutting permits available online through the BLM Special Forest Products Online Permit Sales Pilot Program. Online permits are available for purchase 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To purchase a permit online, go to https://forestproducts.blm.gov/. Click on Nevada, select the Bristlecone or Caliente Field Office, and then select Fuelwood. Complete and submit the application. Enter your credit/debit card information. Your payment will be processed within minutes and you may print your permit. You will also receive an email with all the maps, stipulations, load tags and documentation you will need to safely cut and remove products from BLM-administered land. All purchased permits are final, no refunds will be granted.

Permits are still available for purchase over the telephone using a credit/debit card by calling the Ely District Office at 775-289-1800 or Caliente Field Office at 775-726-8100. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Email requests to blm_nv_ely_do_otc_sales@blm.gov. Email requests should include a name and daytime contact number. Allow one week for processing. For more information on the SFP online permit pilot program, go to https://forestproducts.blm.gov.