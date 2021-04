This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As reported by WAND-TV in Decatur, Ill., “Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in the weekend death of a 72-year-old woman.” The outlet stated, “Authorities have arrested 25-year-old Clayton L. Anderson of Shelbyville, IL, and 19-year-old Thomas M. Miller of Decatur in connection to the death of Sherry Hubbartt. The victim was found […]