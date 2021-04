This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Leavitt throws perfect game Jaren Leavitt threw a perfect game in the opening set of a league doubleheader with Beaver Dam April 23. Leavitt faced and struck out nine batters, using only 40 pitches. The game was called after three innings due to the 15-run rule. The Panthers blanked the Diamondback 16-0. After setting down […]