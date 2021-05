This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, My husband and I were married just last month and we are running into quite a big disagreement. He always wants to be with his childhood best friend, no matter what we are planning, vacation, movie night, dinner, etc. It really irritates me because I get very little quality time with my husband […]