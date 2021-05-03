Are you prepared?

Submitted by Lincoln County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)

This has been an interesting year all around with many ups and downs! Some issues never change, and one of those is that each family or individual needs to be prepared for when emergencies impact our lives. Emergency preparedness is exactly that. It is the skills and knowledge to be prepared for emergencies that would hinder our ability to get groceries, medicines, fuel, and many other commodities that we use on a daily basis.

Getting prepared doesn’t have to be done overnight, but it certainly needs to be started. One of the starting points is getting prepared to be self-sufficient for three days. Try to get three days of water, food, and, if possible, fuel or candles to survive without utilities or other essentials for that time period. Each person or family can do a little at a time. Begin working on 3 days worth of supplies, then work towards 3 weeks and then 3 months.

Below is a link to a list of suggested items to have on hand in case of an emergency.

https://www.ready.gov/kit

The Lincoln County Local Emergency Planning Committee will share a quarterly preparedness message to help county residents with their efforts to become prepared.