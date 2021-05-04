May 6 public meeting in Alamo to help downwinders apply for compensation before RECA law expires in 2022

The RESEP (Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program) clinic helps individuals that experienced internal cancer or leukemia due to exposure to radioactive fallout from nuclear testing in the 1950’s or July 1962. The RESEP clinic from Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital will be holding meetings May 6, 7, and 8 in southern Nevada and northern Arizona cities and towns to assist individuals and their families prior the scheduled sunset (expiration) of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) in July 2022.

The term “Downwinder” is used to describe the more than 60,000 people who were exposed to radioactive fallout in Arizona, Nevada and Utah during the nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site. Local residents are encouraged to come have their questions answered about the program and its requirements. Information will be given about the RECA compensation ($50,000 for qualifying downwinders) and its scheduled expiration. Applications and information will be available to get anyone who qualifies started on the compensation process.

Meetings will be held at the following dates and sites:

Thursday, May 6, 2021 Lincoln County Alamo, NV Annex, 121 Joshua Tree Street, 6:00-7:00pm

Friday, May 7, 2021 Littlefield, AZ District Boardroom, 3490 E. Rio Virgin Rd, 2:00-3:00pm

Friday, May 7, 2021 Mesquite, NV Library Conference Rm, 160 W. First North St, 4:30-5:30pm

Saturday, May 8, 2021 Bunkerville, NV Community Center, 150 W. Virgin Street, 10:00-11:00am

Saturday, May 8, 2021 Moapa Community & Rec Ctr—Moapa Valley, NV, 1340 E. State Highway 168, 1:00-2:00pm

Saturday, May 8, 2021 Moapa Valley Community Center—Overton, NV, 320 North Moapa Blvd, 3:00-4:00pm

Qualifying cancers include:

Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Lymphomas, other than Hodgkin’s

Primary cancers of the: Pharynx, small intestine, salivary gland, brain, stomach, urinary bladder, colon, thyroid, pancreas, female or male breast, esophagus, bile ducts, liver, gall bladder, lung and ovary.



All local residents are welcome to attend. For questions please call 435-251-4760.

SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE FOLLOWED – PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING

(MASKS WILL BE AVAILABLE)