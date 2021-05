This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

By Collin Anderson and Dave Maxwell Low COVID-19 case numbers and county control over health regulations have Lincoln County operating much closer to pre-pandemic times. One new case was reported in Caliente over the last week. The state has moved to having individual counties largely govern their own COVID responses. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, […]