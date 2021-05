This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In 2019, the Caliente Beautification Committee kicked off May by hosting a successful “Cinco de Mayo” celebration. In 2020, planned festivities were canceled due to COVID-19. With determination and dedication, the committee worked hard to plan for May 2021’s celebration, post-lockdown. To ensure more space, the May 1 festivities were moved to Rose Memorial Park […]