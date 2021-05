This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, I just got engaged and couldn’t be happier. I met my fiancé in the city, where we both work. He is a hardworking, kind, honest man. We dated for four years before becoming engaged and I’ve never admired anyone so much. My problems started when my fiancé took me back to his hometown […]