This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

VFW Post 7114 and the Ladies’ Auxiliary hosted breakfast and dinner for the 37th Annual Nevada 200 Trailride April 17. Having worked for a week to prepare for the event, Auxiliary president Vicki Horner and the Auxiliary ladies served breakfast, and then the race was on, both for the trailride and in order to get […]