Silver State 300 near Alamo has strong turnout

LAS VEGAS – Best In The Desert wrapped up the third event of its 2021 schedule this past weekend.

The Jimco Racing Silver State 300 was a 300-mile point-to-point race near Alamo open to Cars, Trucks, UTVs, Motorcycles, and Quads all competing for podium placement and points toward Best In The Desert’s overall series championship. The racecourse is one of the most unique in all of off-road racing set amidst a combination of high desert, mountains, and rural backroad Nevada trails and dirt roads, making it an annual favorite for Best In The Desert racers.

“It’s great to see when all your hard work and effort comes off just as you planned,” commented Best In The Desert Race Operations Mgr. Jeff Phillips. “We had a great turn-out with some really close racing all day. It’s clear the Silver State 300 racecourse is a favorite based on all the positive comments we received.”

Full results are available at https://bitd.com/2021-jimco-racing-silver-state-300-results-recap/.