Volunteers needed for Caliente Memorial Day Celebration

The Memorial Day Weekend/Homecoming celebration is coming together. We are desperately needing volunteers to help with some of our venues. If you have a free schedule for that weekend be sure to get hold of Keith Larson, RoseMary Davis, Rozanne Mangum, Dr. Donald Deever, Sheryl or Jeff Johnson to help with Kids and Adult Games, Parade, Vendors. The parade will be Saturday at 10 a.m. If you want to be in the parade you need to line up at the old rodeo grounds at 9 a.m.

No candy can be thrown as it is now considered a liability. We will share candy at the kid’s games. Please consider helping us out this year.