Broadband assistance available

The Lincoln County School District sent a note to households indicating that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that effective May 12, eligible households will be able to enroll in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. This program provides up to $50 per month in subsidy for a broadband connection with a participating provider, and up to $75 per month in subsidy for households on tribal lands. The program also has a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer with a copay under $50.

More information can be found on the following links:

https://www.getemergencybroadband.org/

https://www.getemergencybroadband.org/do-i-qualify/

https://www.fcc.gov/emergency-broadband-benefit-providers#Nevada