Real ID deadline extended

CARSON CITY – Nevadans who have been worried about the October 1 deadline for getting a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card can now breathe easier.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tuesday announced it will once again extend the deadline for states to comply with its Real ID program.

The new date for Real ID compliance is now May 3, 2023, according to a statement from DHS.

“This is a great relief for our travel and tourism industries, individual Nevadans and the DMV across the board,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Director Julie Butler. “It allows the DMV, in particular, to avoid a potential rush of customers this fall as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”

The DMV’s advice for customers who need a Real ID is to wait until their next renewal or other in-person office visit. Customers can upgrade to a Real ID at the same time as another transaction, even a car registration.

Visit dmvnv.com/realid for details. Real ID-compliant cards have a gold star in the upper right corner.

As of May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 and older will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, a passport or another TSA-acceptable form of identification to pass through airport security.

Real ID-compliant cards or alternatives are already required to enter secure federal facilities such as military bases and federal courthouses.