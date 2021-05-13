Unemployment recipients now required to participate in work search activities

CARSON CITY – As the state, and the nation, enters a new period of transition and with effective safety mitigation efforts in place, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced a return to the pre-pandemic work search requirement, for all claimants receiving unemployment benefits in both the regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) programs. Work search requirements were relaxed in response to safety measures put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

The unemployment insurance program offers temporary, partial wage replacement, and is designed to be a bridge to a return to meaningful work. Beginning May 2, claimants will need to keep records that they are actively looking for work or participating in an approved training program. More information can be found at EmployNV.gov.

In advance of the State goal to return to 100 percent capacity by June 1, economic demand for workers is increasing. “By September the COVID expanded unemployment benefits will expire, and it’s critical that we set claimants up for success by offering access to open positions in many industries, or training for a new career,” said Elisa Cafferata, Director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

DETR has created a database of short term training programs which can be completed by September when the additional federal unemployment assistance is set to expire. For current unemployment claimants, this training can be free, and it counts toward the work search requirement.

Training for high demand occupations ranges from the medical field to truck driving, from workshops that last a few days to certificate programs lasting several months.