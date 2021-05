It takes many hands on deck for an event to be successful. The Caliente Beautification Committee wants to say a special thank you to the businesses who donated prizes for the Cinco de Mayo celebration – Eagle Valley Resort, Bahbee’s Barn, Bella’s Boutique, America First Credit Union, Christine’s Creations, TOPPS Tires and Rhonda Bradshaw.

The committee will have a meeting May 18 at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.