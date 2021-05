This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County High School musical departments were proud to present their final concert of the school year May 11. This was one of the few events they were allowed to participate in this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The middle school band kicked things off at the Neldon C. Matthews Auditorium. Choir director Jacob […]