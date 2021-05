Jolly’s Drug Store has sold its business to Andrew Bleak. Jolly’s would like to express appreciation and thanks to all those in the communities that supported and helped us. There are great people in the entire county that have really supported and worked with Jolly’s to help the business to get started and be successful. Thank you to you all. Jolly’s recognizes with much gratitude everything that has been done on our behalf. Thank you.

Tyler Heaton