Letter: No SNORE race this year

I would like to thank the Caliente BLM office for trying so hard to make the SNORE off-road race happen June 5th this year. As some of you know the Caliente area only allows 2 truck races each year and they had a drawing for the two races because they had 3 permit applications. The Caliente BLM office could see how this would negatively impact Caliente since one race did not come close to Caliente and would not have any economic impact on the town like the SNORE race does and moved the race to the Tonopah BLM control since very little of the race happened in the Caliente BLM area. In the end the decision was up to the Ely district manager and she said no to the race. Contact your county commissioners and have them ask the state to revise the rules and allow 6 truck races each year so this does not happen again.

Ken Freeman