Even though the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has officially said there will be no state baseball or softball tournaments this year, the Class 1A teams are planning some sort of unofficial playoff scenario. Mike Sparrow, softball coach at Pahranagat Valley, said a similar playoff setup for both baseball and softball is being planned for later […]