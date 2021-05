This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, I have entered a new phase of life where my children are becoming teens and preteens. It is fun and exciting and challenging. One of my recent struggles has been my friends pressuring me to get my children a cellphone. They all have bought phones for their kids, and my kids feel very […]