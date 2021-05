This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This past week, a group of children in the county participated in a drug prevention week put on by the NyE Communities Coalition, working with drug prevention and education personnel. Students from Pioche and Panaca were assisted by Brittni Almaraz in participating in various activities that taught them how to learn how to say no […]