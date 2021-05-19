Panaca PIBCOA clinic brings hope and relief to patients

After a serious shoulder injury, Eric Holt of Panaca was able to return to doing what he loved much faster than expected thanks to the Pain, Injury and Brain Centers of America (PIBCOA).

Holt heard about PIBCOA in the spring of 2019 when talking to a coworker. The idea of the body’s own healing systems being supported to help recover from injuries sounded interesting, though he gave it little thought until he badly injured his shoulder several months later. Holt had been riding his motorcycle in preparation for participating in the Baja 500 in five weeks, but his dreams of racing across the Mexican desert were dashed when the doctors he consulted said he would need months of recovery and might possibly require surgery.

Holt tried his luck at a PIBCOA office in St. George, Utah, and to his surprise, every treatment he received resulted in improvement in his shoulder. Every week, he left feeling better and better, and when he went in to see his doctor, the medical professional stated that it was as if six to eight weeks of healing had been accomplished within half the time. As a result, Holt was still able to race in the Baja 500, albeit with his shoulder still wrapped as a precaution.

Holt said he would recommend PIBCOA to anyone with acute injuries. He says it was a great experience all around. “It’s definitely worth a try,” he suggests.

Tammy Wadsworth, who operates the PIBCOA facility in Panaca, says healing stories like Holt’s are why they do what they do.

So far, support from the community has been overwhelming, and Wadsworth estimates they’ve seen between 40 and 50 patients since they opened.

Wadsworth says their success is entirely dependent on the fact that PIBCOA treatments are unlike anything their patients have ever experienced.

