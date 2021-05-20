Environmental Protection to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact for Alamo Sewer and Water General Improvement District

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) intends to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) as defined by the Nevada Administrative Code (NAC) 445A.6758 to 445A.67612 to Alamo Sewer and Water General Improvement District (Alamo).

Alamo currently serves approximately 1,000 people located approximately 90 miles north of Las Vegas on US Highway 93 in Lincoln County. The project includes the installation of a new arsenic treatment facility and related appurtenances. The project will result in the service of safe drinking water to all Alamo customers. The district is eligible for $1,000,000 principal forgiveness funding from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund as outlined in Nevada’s Intended Use Plan, available online at https://ndep.nv.gov/water/financing-infrastructure.

No wetlands, floodplains, agricultural lands, or significant fish or wildlife species or habitat is affected by the project area of potential impacts. No national landmarks or property with nationally significant historic, architectural, prehistoric, archeological, or cultural value will be affected by the project. Best management practices will be utilized during construction.

Persons wishing to obtain further information regarding the project should submit their comments to Sharada Maligireddy no later than June 14, 2021, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Office of Financial Assistance, 901 South Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, NV 89701-5249 or smaligireddy@ndep.nv.gov.

A link to NDEP’s public notices can be found at: https://ndep.nv.gov/posts.